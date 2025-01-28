Care home gives back to emergency services

Take a Blue Light Break at Chater Lodge

Staff at Chater Lodge in Ketton, Stamford have opened up their doors to welcome the emergency services personnel in their local area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a way of saying thank you to the paramedics, nurses, police officers and other emergency services workers who don’t always have time to go home or back to their workplace on their break, the team and the residents of Chater Lodge will provide free food and drink to all emergency service staff.

Zoe Postgate, the General Manager of Chater Lodge has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Chater Lodge are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”