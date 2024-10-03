Care home has a 'Latte' fun at MacMillan Coffee Morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home held a charity coffee morning and bake sale on 27th September to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Having a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause. The money raised helps everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.

Residents enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and members of the local community. Head chef, Andrew had baked lots of lovely cakes, biscuits and pastries for everyone to sample and for guests to buy to take home. Some residents had baked cakes and biscuits for the occasion too along with their visitors and members of the community, everyone was spoilt for choice!

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”