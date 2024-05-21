Staff, families and residents joined in a VE Day themed afternoon tea party and dance at Sleaford Manor care home.

A Sleaford care home hosted an afternoon tea party to commemorate VE Day earlier this month.

Emma Yardley, activities leader at Sleaford Manor explained that as well as the afternoon tea party for residents and families, staff dressed up as ‘land girls’ and in 1940s style outfits.

"It was a great fun day had by all staff, families and residents with cream teas and dancing all afternoon.”

