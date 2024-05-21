Care home holds VE Day afternoon tea party
A Sleaford care home hosted an afternoon tea party to commemorate VE Day earlier this month.
Emma Yardley, activities leader at Sleaford Manor explained that as well as the afternoon tea party for residents and families, staff dressed up as ‘land girls’ and in 1940s style outfits.
"It was a great fun day had by all staff, families and residents with cream teas and dancing all afternoon.”
The event was held on May 8 marking the 79th anniversary of the liberation of Europe in the Second World War.
