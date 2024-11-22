Care Home invites local community to Christmas Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tennyson Wharf Care Home in Burton Waters, Lincoln, will be opening their doors to the local community for their annual Christmas Market on Saturday 7th of December between 2:30pm and 4pm.

Guests will be able to enjoy locally ran stalls who will be offering lots of festive trinkets and treats. Guests will also have the chance to enter competitions like guess the name of the cuddly toy as well as being able to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Sarah Noutch, General Manager at Tennyson Wharf says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our Christmas Market. Christmas is an amazing time for everyone, our residents love our Christmas Market, and the stall holders amaze us every year with their offerings. We always love to welcome our local community into our home but Christmas makes it that bit more special.”

Tennyson Wharf care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tennyson Wharf provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.