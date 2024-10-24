Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising event was held by Aspen Court care home on Friday, October 18, which was attended by Darley Ward councillor Alan Grimadell, who is the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre chairman.

A resident at HC-One Aspen Court care home, in Derby, Derbyshire, helped bring a fundraising event to fruition for Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre which she “holds close” to her heart.

HC-One’s Aspen Court care home raised £283 for Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre – a charity who helps children have a great time, helps them make new friends, and contributes to their education and life skills.

Alan Grimadell with Dorris Simpson, HC-One's Aspen Court care home resident

This took place after Dorris Simpson, resident at HC-One’s Aspen Court, revealed that she was a former auxiliary firefighter. Janet Riley and Michael Meecham, Wellbeing Coordinators at Aspen Court care home, helped organise the event along with Cllr Grimadell.

During her time as an auxiliary firefighter, Dorris stated that she would help fundraise for Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre in Skegness, Lincolnshire. For over 130 years, Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre has provided children across the county with a week-long holiday at our specialist residential centre on the seafront in Skegness.

This led Dorris to kickstart the idea to help the team at HC-One’s Aspen Court care home to hold a coffee and tea morning session which united other members of the local community together.

Dorris enjoyed the fundraising event for the charity that she “holds close” to her heart. Dorris discussed her former job as a firefighter with Cllr Grimadell, as well as several other members of the community.

Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre chairman Alan Grimadell with HC-One's Aspen Court care home residents

Michael Meecham, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Aspen Court care home, said:

“We’re a really loving home and when all the stars align like this, it’s always great to see the smiles on our residents' faces. They’re a really great group here at Aspen Court care home – both the residents and my colleagues.

“For Dorris to help push this fundraising event, it’s been refreshing to see. We will continue to support other charities that our residents hold close to their hearts like Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre.”