Care home supports cherished animal rescue charity

Residents, staff, and friends of Braeburn Lodge Care Home in The Deepings came together recently to raise funds for a truly wild cause — Pamela’s Exotic Animal Rescue in Deeping St James.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home proudly handed over a donation of £96.91 to the refuge, following a visit to meet Pam, the founder, and dedicated volunteer Caz. During the visit, the Braeburn Lodge team learned about the incredible work the charity does to rescue and rehabilitate a wide range of exotic animals and reptiles, many of which have been abandoned or mistreated.

General Manager Jane Lee said: "It was a privilege to visit Pamela’s Exotic Animal Rescue and see first-hand the love and care that goes into looking after these animals. Our residents were fascinated by the stories Pam and Caz shared — from quirky feeding routines to the success of their recent open day. We’re proud to support such a passionate local charity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation was raised through a series of small fundraising activities at the home, with contributions from residents, families, and the local community. The team at Braeburn Lodge is committed to supporting causes that matter to their residents and neighbours, and this initiative was a perfect example of that spirit in action.

Pam (left) and Yasmine (right) from Braeburn Lodge

Pamela’s Exotic Animal Rescue is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations to continue its vital work. The funds raised will help provide food, shelter, and veterinary care for the animals in their care.

"We’re so grateful to everyone who donated," added Jane. "It’s wonderful to see our community come together to make a difference — no matter how big or small the amount, it all helps."