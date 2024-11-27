Care home's Christmas market brings local community together
There will be all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and lots of local stall holders coming along to sell their wares too. There will be delicious cakes and jams, lovely craft items, fabulous knitwear, antiques and collectables, the list goes on!
Sonia Fairhurst, General Manager at the home, said: “At Newton House, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, is a fantastic team effort.”
Newton House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Newton House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.