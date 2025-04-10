Carers First step out for carers raising over £700 in the Lincoln 10K!

Carers First participated in the Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All Lincoln 10k on Sunday, April 7, where staff and supporters came together for a meaningful cause.

The charity’s involvement in the event raised awareness and vital funds to support unpaid carers in Lincolnshire, with donations funding impactful groups and activities that offer carers essential support and connection.

Toby Lee-Manning, Carers First Head of London, Essex and Medway, said: "Having the opportunity to support Carers First and promote the fantastic services we offer by running in the name of the charity was a huge honour.

“Seeing the fantastic support offered by the team on the day and witnessing the influence of hearing our name over the Tannoy and all the promotional material from the organisers shows the importance of these key partnerships and does great work in making conversations about caring front and centre!"

Lyndsey Milne cares for her mum, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago. She recently recognised her role as a carer with the help of Carers First and ran in the Lincoln 10k on Sunday to support the charity.

Lyndsey expressed how the event was, "life changing. The incredible atmosphere, the weather, the people from start to finish, it was the best day. I am so proud of what I achieved and look forward to the money I raised supporting people who really need it."

Lindsey added: “A charity that supports people who sacrifice their own lives to love and support others has to be worth running for.”

It is estimated that there more than 70,000 people in Lincolnshire provide care for a relative or friend.

If you are an unpaid carer aged 16 or over supporting someone in Lincolnshire, Carers First is here to help with one to one practical and emotional support, including carers wellbeing assessments, taking breaks, and connecting you with other carers.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website www.carersfirst.org.ukor call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [ link].