Carers Week 2025: We need to act now for carers
The theme this year, Caring About Equality, highlights the realities of being a carer today – the pressures, and the resilience it demands. Carers are more likely to face poverty, isolation and poor health – and far too often, they go unrecognised and unsupported.
- Nearly two-thirds of carers have had to reduce or give up work
- Carers are 50% more likely to live in poverty
- Many face serious barriers to health care, education and career opportunities
Carers First is standing beside unpaid carers. We provide local and online support, run tailored activities, and work to ensure carers get the recognition and help they deserve.
Alison Taylor, Chief Executive of Carers First, said: “Too many carers are missing out – in education, careers and their own wellbeing. This Carers Week, we want every carer to know they matter, and support is out there.”
Many people don’t even realise they’re carers – they see it as simply helping someone they love. But recognising your role is the first step to getting the support you need.
Carers First will be running local events, drop-ins, support groups and online sessions to help carers connect, learn and thrive. Topics include working while caring, hospital discharge, and older carers’ rights.
Visit carersfirst.org.uk to see what’s happening near you. If you’re caring for someone, or know someone who is, this week is the time to reach out.
Together, we can build a society where every carer is seen, heard and supported.
If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website carersfirst.org.ukor call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.
We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here