This Carers Week (9–15 June), Carers First is joining unpaid carers across the UK in calling for urgent action. Caring for someone is one of the most selfless acts – but for millions, it comes at a huge personal cost.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme this year, Caring About Equality, highlights the realities of being a carer today – the pressures, and the resilience it demands. Carers are more likely to face poverty, isolation and poor health – and far too often, they go unrecognised and unsupported.

Nearly two-thirds of carers have had to reduce or give up work

Carers are 50% more likely to live in poverty

Many face serious barriers to health care, education and career opportunities

Carers First is standing beside unpaid carers. We provide local and online support, run tailored activities, and work to ensure carers get the recognition and help they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carers Week 2025: We need to act now for carers

Alison Taylor, Chief Executive of Carers First, said: “Too many carers are missing out – in education, careers and their own wellbeing. This Carers Week, we want every carer to know they matter, and support is out there.”

Many people don’t even realise they’re carers – they see it as simply helping someone they love. But recognising your role is the first step to getting the support you need.

Carers First will be running local events, drop-ins, support groups and online sessions to help carers connect, learn and thrive. Topics include working while caring, hospital discharge, and older carers’ rights.

Visit carersfirst.org.uk to see what’s happening near you. If you’re caring for someone, or know someone who is, this week is the time to reach out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, we can build a society where every carer is seen, heard and supported.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website carersfirst.org.ukor call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here