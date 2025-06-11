Carers Week day 3: How Carers First can support carers in work and employment

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring and help people to access much-needed support. Day 3 of Carers Week, 11 June, focuses on work and employment while caring.

There are as many as five million carers in the UK who work alongside looking after a friend or family member. Carers First can provide support to those who may be struggling with this balance.

Sarah Cahalan, Director of Services for Carers First, said: "Carers face a wide range of challenges when it comes to work – from juggling employment alongside caring responsibilities to re-entering the workforce after time away.

“At Carers First, we offer tailored advice to help carers navigate these situations and ensure they’re accessing the support and entitlements available to them."

Although looking after someone else can be very demanding, some people are able to balance their caring responsibilities with undertaking paid external work as well, whether this is out of choice or necessity.

Either way, it is always a bit of a balancing act. But there is support available to help you do both well.

The Carers Leave Act was introduced in April 2024. The act provides a legal right for carers to take a week of unpaid leave each year. This leave will be available to employees from the start of their employment and can be used flexibly.

Your employer may also provide you with a contractual right to paid leave for you to use for things like taking the person you care for to medical appointments.

Alongside rights which can help you to balance your caring responsibilities with your job, you also have a more fundamental right: under the Equality Act 2010 you have the right to not be discriminated against at work as a result of caring for someone who is older or has a disability. This can protect you from everything from being passed over for a promotion to being bullied at work.

Carers First have provided a toolkit, available here, which explains your rights as a working carer and the support you are entitled to. This includes information on flexible working arrangements, carer’s leave, legal and contractual rights, and more. Information on getting back into work, volunteering or learning can be found here.

For more information on the support and events available from Carers First during Carers Week, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk/about-us/what-we-do/campaigns/carers-week.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website www.carersfirst.org.ukor call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [ link].