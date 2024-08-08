Caring for chalk streams at Horncastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers from Horncastle RiverCare show up for their internationally important Chalk Streams.

Did you know that 80% of the worlds chalk streams are in the UK? Not just that but two of them, the River Bain and River Waring, run through Horncastle!

The Horncastle River Enhancement project run by the East Merica Rivers Trust is well underway and Horncastle RiverCare are doing their part to improve the internationally important chalk stream habitats as they run through the town.

Horncastle RiverCare spent a rainy Saturday morning clearing litter from Horncastle waterways. Although vegetation on the banks made spotting litter a bit of a challenge the team of eight volunteers were able to collect three full bags, a length of guttering, and a metal which had fallen into the channel.

Alongside litter picking the group are getting hands on with efforts, led by the East Mercia Rivers Trust, to remove Himalayan Balsam an invasive non-native plant which has taken over the town's riverbanks.

Follow the group on facebook (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564065356215) or email the team - [email protected] - to find out about upcoming events and projects.

Horncastle RiverCare is one of almost 50 such groups which part of the RiverCare are and BeachCare programme, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, and funded by Anglian Water.

The programme supports local groups to tackle litter, carry out wildlife surveys and habitat improvements to make a real difference to their local environment.