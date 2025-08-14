Carre's Grammar School students achieve excellent A level and vocational results

By Nick Law
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 12:44 BST
Carre's Grammar School is delighted to celebrate excellent results for the students in its sixth form.

According to the school, students have once again demonstrated exemplary dedication, achieving excellent outcomes in their A-level and vocational qualifications.

This year, the majority of students have secured their first-choice university placements, with many gaining entry to prestigious institutions across the country. Notably, several students achieved top grades in multiple subjects, showcasing the high level of academic excellence that students at Carre’s Grammar School strive for, said the school.

Headteacher Nick Law commented: "We are incredibly proud of our students and their achievements. Their hard work, resilience, and commitment have truly paid off. This success is a testament to the support from our dedicated staff and the encouragement from parents and the school community.

"Carre’s Grammar School remains committed to providing a nurturing environment that fosters academic and personal growth. We look forward to seeing our students excel in their future endeavors, whether they choose to pursue higher education, apprenticeships, or enter the workforce."

Henry, Alex, Mason, Ollie, Ben and Matt happy on results day. Photo credit: The Robert Carre Trust

Henry, Alex, Mason, Ollie, Ben and Matt happy on results day. Photo credit: The Robert Carre Trust

Henry, Alex, Mason, Ollie, Ben and Matt happy on results day. Photo credit: The Robert Carre Trust Photo: Submitted

Twins Fergus and Fraser celebrate with Sam. Photo credit: The Robert Carre Trust

Twins Fergus and Fraser celebrate with Sam. Photo credit: The Robert Carre Trust

Twins Fergus and Fraser celebrate with Sam. Photo credit: The Robert Carre Trust Photo: Submitted

Becky and Eden. Photo credit: The Robert Carre Trust

Becky and Eden. Photo credit: The Robert Carre Trust

Becky and Eden. Photo credit: The Robert Carre Trust Photo: Submitted

L-R - Charlie Cook, of Caythorpe, is off to do a degree apprenticeship in civil engineering at Nottingham Trent University, while Charlie Gretton, of Sleaford will study history at University of East Anglia.

4. mssp-20-08-25-a-levels carres Charlie Cook Charlie Gretton DSCN0914-CEN.JPG

L-R - Charlie Cook, of Caythorpe, is off to do a degree apprenticeship in civil engineering at Nottingham Trent University, while Charlie Gretton, of Sleaford will study history at University of East Anglia. Photo: Andy Hubbert

