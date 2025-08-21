Good news on GCSE results day at Carre's - L-R Hugo Salamucha, Thomas Fletcher, Samuel Bell and Josh Driver.placeholder image
Carre’s Grammar School students celebrate GCSE success

Carre’s Grammar School are delighted to see so many students reach, and even exceed, their high expectations, and open exciting opportunities for their futures.

Headteacher, Nick Law, said: “We are really pleased with the results, and there are some outstanding achievements by our students in their GCSEs this summer.

"We are very proud to celebrate the achievements of all our students. Some individuals have overcome considerable challenges to achieve their results, and I am very proud of each one of them.

"The staff also deserve huge recognition for the part they have played in preparing students for their next ambitious steps, as they have worked tirelessly to deliver high-quality teaching and learning. We would also like to thank all the parents and carers for their ongoing support.

"We look forward to working with all those students returning in Year 12, and equally we wish all those who are moving to college courses, apprenticeships and other institutions the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

Charlie Money, Raahil Ejaz and Tom Cockhill delighted with their results.

Joris Svirskis and Stanley Chapman celebrate together.

