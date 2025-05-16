Cathedral Canon to take up post at St George’s Chapel, Windsor

The Revd Canon Dr Nick Brown

It has been announced that The King has approved the nomination of The Revd Canon Dr Nick Brown as Residentiary Canon of St George's Chapel, Windsor.

The Dean of Lincoln, the Very Revd Dr Simon Jones, said, “I am delighted that Nick has been appointed to this significant post at St George's Chapel, Windsor. Over the past five years, Lincoln Cathedral has greatly benefited from Nick's ministry as Precentor, during which time he has also served as the Cathedral's safeguarding lead, Master Governor of the Trinity Hospital (Almshouses) in Retford and, for nine months, Interim Dean. Nick has been a focus for stability at a time of transition in the life of the Cathedral, alongside which he has exercised a pastoral ministry that has been appreciated by many. At a personal level, I have learnt much from Nick and greatly valued his support. He leaves Lincoln with the thanks and prayers of the whole cathedral community.”

The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Revd Stephen Conway, commented, “Nick Brown is a priest with a fine record as parish priest and canon, bearing with care and steadfastness the needs of the Cathedral through testing times. He has calmly borne multiple responsibilities beyond that for which he was recruited with grace and humour, rooted in and guaranteeing the daily prayer of the Cathedral. He will be a loss to us but a considerable gain for Windsor.”

Speaking about his appointment, Nick said, “After five years serving the Cathedral in Lincoln, it is with both joy and regret that I look forward to moving to Windsor: joy at what lies ahead, but regret at leaving a community that has shaped me and given me so much over the last few years. My arrival at the Cathedral came at a difficult time, with public worship limited and many challenges to face, and it has been a privilege to travel as a member of the cathedral community as we have faced those difficulties, begun to build new foundations, and started to look forward to the future with growing confidence. All I can hope in leaving Lincoln is that I have contributed something to its life and given as much as I have received.”

Nick's last Sunday at the Cathedral will be 1 June, and he will be installed as a Canon of Windsor on Thursday 2 October 2025.