Celebrate Lincolnshire’s business community at free-to-attend showcase

The Lincolnshire Business Showcase returns this October to champion the region’s entrepreneurial spirit

Members of the Lincolnshire business community are invited to discover, celebrate and champion local enterprise at this year’s Lincolnshire Business Showcase.

Returning for the second time, this free event will take place on Wednesday 15 October in the EPIC Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground, offering the opportunity to explore local businesses and network with industry professionals.

Attendees will be able to meet a wide range of exhibitors, hear from expert speakers and discover the latest trends and tools shaping the Lincolnshire business environment.

A great networking opportunity

The event is organised by the Lincolnshire Showground, which is owned by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society - a registered charity dedicated to championing the importance of food, farming and the countryside.

Sophia Phillips, Sales and Events Manager at the Lincolnshire Showground, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome the business community back to the Lincolnshire Business Showcase this October.

“As the second largest county in the UK, Lincolnshire is home to over 28,000 companies and we’re very proud to be bringing people together to celebrate its rich heritage as we represent the county with pride.

A chance to connect with likeminded businesses and individuals across Lincolnshire

“The Showcase is about so much more than just exhibition stands - it’s about celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit that defines our county. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, learn about ways to grow your business or simply be inspired, it’s a day not to be missed.

“There will be the chance to get insights from our impressive line-up of speakers throughout the day, who will be sharing their expertise and knowledge, and we’ll soon be announcing who these speakers are - so watch this space!”

Tickets to attend the Lincolnshire Business Showcase are free, but donations on the day will support the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society in its work to teach over 20,000 young people in Lincolnshire about food, farming and the countryside.

Registration is essential and tickets are available now by visiting www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/event-details/lincolnshire-business-showcase.

To find out more about the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/ourcharity.