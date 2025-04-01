Celebrating excellence in care across Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Care workers across Lincolnshire were celebrated at the annual Lincolnshire Care Awards on Thursday, 27 March.

Broadcaster and presenter Melvyn Prior hosted the awards ceremony, which was organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA), at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lincoln.

Winners and highly commendeds were announced across 13 categories, and there was also a LinCA Chair's Special Recognition Award.

Nominations were open to the public and shortlisted before a judging panel decided the winners and highly commended for each category.

LinCA Chair Melanie Weatherley MBE speaking at the awards ceremony

Here’s the full list of winners:

Behind the Scenes – Michelle Tobin, The Old Hall / Forget Me Not Homecare, Billingborough

Social Care Nurse & Nurse Associate – Sue Campbell, Oakdene Care Home, Sleaford

Residential Care – Bridie Brackenbury, The Old Hall, Billingborough

Community Care – Joanne Allgood, Libertas Care Services, Spalding

Rising Star – Adeyinka Awoseye, Libertas Care Services, Spalding

Co-Producing Together – Jointly awarded to Building Together Focus Group and Every Voice Patient Partners, both part of the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Trust, Lincoln

Workforce Development – Michael Bunyan, Home From Home Care, Lincoln

Outstanding Partner – Mark Turton, Lincolnshire Care Association, Lincoln

Frontline Leader – Sophie Grayson, Home From Home Care, Lincoln

Care Home Registered Manager – Kelly Gavriliuc, Aspen Lodge Care Home, Skegness

Care Home Cook/Chef – Ian Johnstone, Seacroft Court, Skegness

Activities Co-ordinator – Melanie Wordsworth, Holly Tree Lodge Care Home, Gainsborough

Home Care Registered Manager – Kelly Grange-Smith, Visiting Angels, Gainsborough

LinCA Chair's Special Recognition – Dr Jonathan Parry, Springwells Practice, Billingborough

Melanie Weatherley MBE, Chair of LinCA, said: “Our heartfelt congratulations go out to all our winners and highly commendeds, and to everyone who was nominated for an award.

“The Lincolnshire Care Awards are the highlight of our calendar because they give us a chance to celebrate the amazing individuals who work in our care sector in Lincolnshire.

The Frontline Leader Award was presented by Katie Davies, a Partner at Wilkin Chapman, to the winner Sophie Grayson

“Of course, we couldn’t do it without the help and support of our generous sponsors and our hard-working event organisers, so I want to thank them too!”

The awards were sponsored by the Lincolnshire Care Association, NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, Lincolnshire County Council, The Orders of St John Care Trust, Lincoln College, It’s All About People, Every-One, Citizens Advice North East Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire’s district councils, Wilkin Chapman, Healthii People, Apetito, Bluecube, CareinLincs Digital and Country Court Care.