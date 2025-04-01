Celebrating excellence in care across Lincolnshire
Broadcaster and presenter Melvyn Prior hosted the awards ceremony, which was organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA), at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lincoln.
Winners and highly commendeds were announced across 13 categories, and there was also a LinCA Chair's Special Recognition Award.
Nominations were open to the public and shortlisted before a judging panel decided the winners and highly commended for each category.
Here’s the full list of winners:
- Behind the Scenes – Michelle Tobin, The Old Hall / Forget Me Not Homecare, Billingborough
- Social Care Nurse & Nurse Associate – Sue Campbell, Oakdene Care Home, Sleaford
- Residential Care – Bridie Brackenbury, The Old Hall, Billingborough
- Community Care – Joanne Allgood, Libertas Care Services, Spalding
- Rising Star – Adeyinka Awoseye, Libertas Care Services, Spalding
- Co-Producing Together – Jointly awarded to Building Together Focus Group and Every Voice Patient Partners, both part of the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Trust, Lincoln
- Workforce Development – Michael Bunyan, Home From Home Care, Lincoln
- Outstanding Partner – Mark Turton, Lincolnshire Care Association, Lincoln
- Frontline Leader – Sophie Grayson, Home From Home Care, Lincoln
- Care Home Registered Manager – Kelly Gavriliuc, Aspen Lodge Care Home, Skegness
- Care Home Cook/Chef – Ian Johnstone, Seacroft Court, Skegness
- Activities Co-ordinator – Melanie Wordsworth, Holly Tree Lodge Care Home, Gainsborough
- Home Care Registered Manager – Kelly Grange-Smith, Visiting Angels, Gainsborough
- LinCA Chair's Special Recognition – Dr Jonathan Parry, Springwells Practice, Billingborough
Melanie Weatherley MBE, Chair of LinCA, said: “Our heartfelt congratulations go out to all our winners and highly commendeds, and to everyone who was nominated for an award.
“The Lincolnshire Care Awards are the highlight of our calendar because they give us a chance to celebrate the amazing individuals who work in our care sector in Lincolnshire.
“Of course, we couldn’t do it without the help and support of our generous sponsors and our hard-working event organisers, so I want to thank them too!”
The awards were sponsored by the Lincolnshire Care Association, NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, Lincolnshire County Council, The Orders of St John Care Trust, Lincoln College, It’s All About People, Every-One, Citizens Advice North East Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire’s district councils, Wilkin Chapman, Healthii People, Apetito, Bluecube, CareinLincs Digital and Country Court Care.