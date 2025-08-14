Celebrating Excellent Achievements at Caistor Grammar

Today we celebrate the excellent achievements of our Year 13 students as they receive their A Level results. This marks a significant milestone on their academic journey and we are incredibly proud of their hard work and determination. These results reflect not only their individual efforts but also the tremendous support of their teachers and the wider school community.
  • Over 38% of grades are A*- A (well above the national average)
  • Over 63% of grades are A*-B
  • Over 84% of grades are A*-C

Most importantly, we are delighted to see so many students achieving their goals, whether that be a place at their chosen university, apprenticeship or employment.

Shona Buck, Headteacher said “I am incredibly proud of our students. Their achievements are a testament to their perseverance and the unwavering guidance and support from staff and parents.

Today is a day to celebrate, reflect and look forward to their exciting futures.

I look forward to seeing what our students go on to achieve next and wish them all the best with their future studies and careers.”

