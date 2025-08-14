Celebrating Excellent Achievements at Caistor Grammar

- Over 38% of grades are A*- A (well above the national average)
- Over 63% of grades are A*-B
- Over 84% of grades are A*-C
Most importantly, we are delighted to see so many students achieving their goals, whether that be a place at their chosen university, apprenticeship or employment.
Shona Buck, Headteacher said “I am incredibly proud of our students. Their achievements are a testament to their perseverance and the unwavering guidance and support from staff and parents.
Today is a day to celebrate, reflect and look forward to their exciting futures.
I look forward to seeing what our students go on to achieve next and wish them all the best with their future studies and careers.”
