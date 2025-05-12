Celebration event for village hall’s new boiler and kitchen

Local installers Jason and Josh outside the Ashby de la Launde village hall.

The local village hall in Ashby de la Launde has been gifted a brand new boiler thanks to heating company Worcester Bosch and their installers Central Plumbing & Heating Ltd who volunteered their time to do the installation for free.

The hall - which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year - is the latest recipient of one of 15 new boilers Worcester Bosch is giving away as part of a scheme to celebrate 15 years of the company receiving the Which? Best Buy endorsement.

The scheme encourages local installers to nominate a non-profit facility in their community and/or a knowingly deserving individual to receive the prize.

The hall was chosen because it has been providing a space for people to come together for generations. From coffee mornings and pilates classes, to village events, the hall is seen as the heart of the Ashby de le Launde community - and has been for 75 years. However, as they celebrated this milestone they faced a pressing need to upgrade their boiler so it can remain a warm, welcoming and functional space for everyone to continue to enjoy.

Central Plumbing & Heating Ltd attended last month and replaced the outdated previous boiler with a brand new Heatslave II from Worcester Bosch’s oil-fired boiler range. The new boiler will provide higher-efficient heating for the Hall and all those who use its services.

Carl Arntzen, CEO at Worcester Bosch, commented: “It is a perfect example of the deserving community groups and individuals we’re aiming to help with the Which? 15 years scheme. We hope this helps them continue to support the local community for a further 75 years!”

Liam Conneely, Managing Director of Central Plumbing & Heating Ltd, said: “When Worcester Bosch approached me and asked if I would mind helping out, it was an easy decision. We’ve removed a lot of outdated equipment which was really inefficient. The new boiler is perfect and will provide them with low-cost heating and hot water for years to come.”

Karen Doyle, committee member of Ashby de la Launde Village Hall commented: “We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks for the incredible generous donation of a Worcester Bosch boiler. It was a truly amazing surprise and we are beyond grateful for the support which will ensure that the hall remains a vital hub for people of all ages in Ashby. With a reliable and efficient heating system in place, we can continue to serve our local community, providing a warm and welcoming space for events, activities and gatherings. We deeply appreciate the commitment Worcester Bosch has shown to supporting local communities and this gift will make a real difference for years to come.”

The village hall is holding a celebration event with light refreshments for villagers on May 17 at 2pm, marking the installation of the new boiler along with a new kitchen donated by Howdens of Sleaford and installed by Aaron AI Interiors with electrics by Tim Newton and decorating by Scott Weaver.

Worcester Bosch will continue to give away boilers until April 2025, and is encouraging local installers to nominate a non-profit facility in their community and/or a knowingly deserving individual to receive the prize.

To find out more, visit https://www.worcester-bosch.co.uk/professional/which-15.