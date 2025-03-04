Century celebrations for local care home resident

BHC

Celebrations have been in full swing at Wood Grange, as one of its residents reaches her centenary in style.

Kath was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the King in recognition of her landmark birthday. An afternoon tea celebration was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by one of the home’s chefs Virginia Jowett.

Kath lived in Bourne and worked as a local tour guide at Grimsthorpe Castle Park and Gardens before coming to Wood Grange, where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life

The birthday girl, Kath said, “I am overwhelmed at how lovely this is just for me, I am 100 and it is hard to believe!”

Among those relatives attending was Kath’s son and daughter Stuart and Allison, who played hosts for the afternoon to lots of guests. Speaking about her centenarian daughter Allison said: “Kath is and has been a fantastic mother and friend to so many over the past hundred years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Katya Petrova, General Manager of Barchester Wood Grange added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Kath is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”

Wood Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wood Grange provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 64 residents from respite care to long term stays.