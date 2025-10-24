Chambers Farm Wood car park to close for three months

Forestry England are carrying out work at Chambers Farm Wood, near Wragby, which means the car park will be closed for around 3 months. Works are to replace the current tramrail bridge at the entrance to the site. This is necessary as the existing bridge has reached the end of its design life and is no longer fit for purpose. Work is due to start on 27 October and is scheduled to be completed by 1 February 2026.

Forestry England Beat Manager, Tracy Mason-Powers, said: “We know a lot of local people enjoy walking at Chambers Farm Wood and this might come as disappointing news. However, as well as being a nice place to visit, we manage the woodland as a source of sustainably grown timber and the bridge needs to be replaced to allow for the upcoming tree harvesting works which is an important part of the forest management. Without this forest management, Chambers Farm Wood would soon fall into decline, so we hope people understand that this inconvenience will be worth it.”

Chambers Farm Wood will remain open for those able to access it without needing to use the car park. However, parking on the public highway is discouraged due to the access issues it would cause for neighbouring properties and works vehicles. Instead, people are encouraged to use this as an opportunity to discover other woodlands in the area, such as Ostler’s Plantation and Willingham Woods.

Forestry England manages more land and trees than any other organisation in England and is England's largest supplier of sustainably produced timber. They provide hundreds of car parks, thousands of miles of trails and plant millions of trees. The woodlands they care for provide vital homes for wildlife, make the air cleaner to breathe and produce around 1.3 tonnes of sustainable timber per year. This enables them to support the wider British timber and forestry industry, and work with hundreds of contracting businesses, sawmills and factories that rely on a year-round supply of wood to maintain employment and investment in the industry.