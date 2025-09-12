Champion your community champions - nominations close on Sept 22
The NK Community Champion Awards are the perfect way to highlight those individuals, groups, organisations and businesses who – through their selfless activity, tireless volunteering and generous expressions of community consideration – have a positive impact on yours and the wider District’s life.
There are 11 categories celebrating community spirit, good neighbours, young achievers, contributions to sport, art & culture, health & wellbeing, climate action, a better environment and animal welfare, community-focused businesses and those whose volunteering has spanned extended periods.
Nominating is quick and easy and can be done anytime – now, up to noon on September 22 – at www.nkawards.org Or email [email protected] for information or a hard-copy form.
While many amazing nominations have already been made over recent weeks, we know there are many more examples of volunteering that haven’t yet been championed. This includes within the scope of the new animal welfare category, of young people who are leading by example, good neighbours and illustrations of local climate action.
So tell us, who do you think deserves recognition for what they do, for you, for others or for the general good of the community, across any or all of the 11 categories?
It’s only by knowing about these people and groups that we can applaud and award them on behalf of the entire community.
The NK Community Champion Awards are only possible through the generous sponsorship of community minded businesses – this year including again Lindum Group, Branston Ltd, Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant, MKM Sleaford, Equans, Better, Hub Sleaford, Ian Williams and Lafford Homes.
There also remain opportun