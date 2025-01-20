Changes afoot at Iron Forge: Scunthorpe pub set for refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pub will close on January 20 and reopen with an exciting new look

The Iron Forge pub in Scunthorpe is set to undergo a major refurbishment, investing over £334,197 to refresh this much-loved, community pub.

Upon reopening, The Iron Forge will have a newly created bar area. Locals can pop in for a pint and a bite to eat, and to celebrate unmissable moments in the heart of the community. Complete with 4k big-screen TVs, Sky Sports and TNT, the area will also be complete with a new dart board and a state-of-the-art AV system.

There will also be a new dedicated ‘family lounge’, with everything designed around families’ needs and where everyone can feel they belong. The pub will continue to serve its extremely popular kids’ menu; with little servings of pub favourites for Over 5s and a ‘build-your-own’ option for Under 5s.

Family area sketch

Situated in the historic town of Scunthorpe - getting its name from its long-running links to Ironstone - The Iron Forge is ideally located for spending quality family time with a drink or meal before or after a stroll around the nearby Silica Country Park.

The shared good times for everyone continues, as the pub will serve its popular carvery buffet, with succulent slow-cooked meats or vegetarian options, all served with a homemade Yorkshire pudding as well as unlimited delicious seasonal vegetables, crispy roast potatoes, stuffing, gravy and sauces.

With more than1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s locations range from traditional local and family-friendly pubs to venues designed for a warm, timeless country pub atmosphere offering shared good times for everyone.

General Manager Alex Crowe said, "We’re thrilled to share the news about the transformation of Iron Forge, creating a welcoming space for our community to enjoy for any occasion. From grabbing a quick drink at the bar to catching up with friends, or savouring a family meal together, there’s truly something for everyone!"

Iron Forge will close for refurbishment on Monday, January 20 and is set to reopen on Thursday, February 13.

For more information about Iron Forge, visit their Website or Facebook page.