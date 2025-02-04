Channel 4’s The Dog House celebrates its 100th dog rehomed on the show

Could you be part of the journey to find forever homes for the next 100 dogs? If you’re interested in applying, visit the Channel 4 Take Part page (The Dog House | Channel 4) or email [email protected]
Can the people of Lincolnshire help them reach their next milestone?

Since 2019, The Dog House has been capturing hearts across the nation, following the incredible journeys of rescue dogs as they search for their perfect match and a chance at a forever home. From heartbreaking beginnings to heartwarming endings, every episode is an emotional rollercoaster.

This Thursday at 8 PM on Channel 4, The Dog House reaches an incredible milestone of its 100th dog homed on camera! Buttercup, a Cockapoo, arrives at the rescue centre cold, matted, and too terrified to move. But after some love and care from the dedicated Woodgreen team, she slowly plucks up the courage to meet hopeful new owners Sally & Gordon. Things don’t get off to a brilliant start but after a lot of patience and a whole lot of love the couple transform Buttercup’s life forever.

As the new series of The Dog House hits our screens, the team is thrilled to open the doors to those looking to welcome a rescue dog into their lives. Could you be part of the journey to find forever homes for the next 100 dogs?

If you’re interested in applying for the next series, visit the Channel 4 Take Part page (The Dog House | Channel 4) or email [email protected]

