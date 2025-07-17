Outlined in red, a 1.1 acre seafront site in Chapel St Leonards, with planning proposals for a development of 67 beach huts, up for auction at the end of July. Photo: SDL Property Auctions

A 1.1-acre strip of land on the promenade in the seaside resort of Chapel St Leonards is to go under the hammer this month with a guide price of £175,000.

The site carries a proposal to build 67 beach huts on the site awaiting approval by East Lindsey District Council.

With a guide price of £175,000, the site, at the popular holiday destination will feature in SDL Property Auctions’ next online, live-streamed auction on July 31, along with over 225 other properties and plots of land.

SDL Property Auctions partner and auctioneer, Andrew Parker, said beach huts had seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. “They’re no longer just nostalgic seaside icons, but sought-after leisure spaces and with almost 70 huts proposed for this site, and consent for the development likely to be given by the council, this is a fantastic opportunity to tap into growing demand for unique, experience-led coastal tourism,” said Mr Parker.

He added: “Chapel St Leonards is a classic British seaside resort that attracts thousands of holidaymakers every year. Developments like this can play a really key role in supporting the local economy and enhancing the visitor experience. As demand for UK staycations continues to grow, we expect interest from local and national developers looking to capitalise on the area's popularity.”

For more information on the land for sale in Chapel St Leonards, go to the SDL Property Auctions website www.sdlauctions.co.uk where interested parties can also register to bid in the live-streamed auction online, on the phone or by proxy.