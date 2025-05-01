Charity Market Garden to open its doors for a fun day in June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A market garden near Boston that supports people with a learning disability will be raising much needed funds at its annual open day in June.

Organisers at Thistles Market Garden in Sutterton are expecting up to 150 people to attend the event, which will feature plant sales, sheep petting, a barbecue, tombola, cake stall, music and refreshments.

The charity’s third annual open day will take place on Thursday 19th June from 10am until 2pm.

Thistles supports adults with a learning disability and currently provides purposeful activities in horticulture to 22 people from Boston, Spalding, Heckington and Holbeach.

Visitors to the open day can pet the farm animals.

Not only does Thistles support people with a learning disability, it also sells the fresh seasonal produce that the service users grow from seed.

By attending the open day you can find out more about what goes on at Thistles and support the charity’s most important fund-raiser of the year.

“Our open days are always great fun,” said Thistles Manager Michael Burgess. “Last year we raised over £1,000 which helps us provide various activities for our service users and buy the equipment we need for the market garden.

“If you’ve never visited before, why not come along? You’ll have a great time and you’ll be supporting a really good cause into the bargain.”

Thistles Market Garden's open day last year raised over £1,000.

Raffle tickets are now on sale offering a top prize of £100, a second prize of £50 and other prizes including a free ticket for the Heckington Show in July.

You can find Thistles Market Garden on Station Road in Sutterton near Boston.

To find out more visit www.ThistlesMarketGarden.net, email [email protected] or call 01205 461286.