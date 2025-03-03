Charity thanks 'superstar Freemasons' for £500 donation

Freemasons have been superstars thanks to support for Scunthorpe bereavement charity Jen's Special Place, says its organiser Jemma Akers.

Jemma said: "I wanted to reach out to send you another big heartfelt thank you again for your kind donation before Christmas, and to let you know how we spent the money.

"With your donation we were able to organise a big Christmas Party for our young people, which included an entertainer, food and refreshments. We also purchased some materials for our older group who created their own Christmas tree ornament. Christmas is often a difficult time for our bereaved families and with your donation we were able to make it special.

"Because of your kindness they all went away with some new happy memories to cherish. Thank you again for your support. Donations like yours are becoming even more vital for us as the cost of living continues to rise, and the demand on our service increases. You are all superstars!"

The charity helps children going through bereavement. Its creation was prompted by the death at just 25 years old of mum-of-three Jennie Akers, died in 2009 after a short battle with cancer, leaving children Taya, six months, George, two, and Ella, five.

Her sister Jemma said: "After the death of my sister Jen things were tough for all of us; while we tried to deal with our own loss we were left to manage the kids' heartbreak and the reality that we couldn't do anything to bring their mum back. As adults we were offered lots of support, but little advice or help was found for the kids; what services we did find were either too far away and not accessible, or not the direct support we needed.

"There was nowhere to turn in our moment of need. I knew this wasn’t right, and had to do something to fill this gap; This is where Jen’s Special Place was born."

The charity ultimately aims to support children and young people in expressing their grief and exploring their feelings in a safe and emphatic environment; enabling them to grow through others' experiences. Parents and carers also benefit from the service by offering adult peer support and an opportunity to speak with others in similar circumstances.

Jemma and Jen’s mother Pauline set up Jen's Special Place in 2014, with the support from family and friends, aiming to provide better access to the help, advice and support that children and their families need in such dark days. Since then Jen’s Special Place has supported more than 300 bereaved children and young people.

The Province of Lincolnshire Freemasons offers £500 to each of its 76 Lodges every year to donate to the good cause of their choice. Jemma added: "We have been blown away by the generosity of people, businesses, and the community. Without this we would not be able to keep running and we cannot thank everyone enough."