Charity warns of worrying decline in Lincolnshire’s heart health as nation suffers worst start to a decade in 50 years, with rising early death rates

The heart health of Lincolnshire has declined over the last five years, according to new data released by the British Heart Foundation.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures reveal a rise in the number of premature deaths from heart and circulatory diseases in the county. These are set against a backdrop of UK-wide BHF statistics showing the nation’s heart health has declined more quickly at the start of the 2020s than in any other decade for over 50 years.

In Lincolnshire, annualcardiovasculardeaths in working-age adults aged 20-64 rose by 29 per cent, from 333 in 2019 to 430 in 2023, averaging 8 deaths a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This worrying trend, which is reflected across most of the UK, follows decades of progress to nearly halve annual deaths from conditions like heart attack and stroke since the 1960s, which BHF-funded research, medical advances, and falling smoking rates all helped to drive.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, British Heart Foundation Chief Executive

The BHF, which launches its new strategy today, says a bold new approach to tackling cardiovascular disease is needed to reverse this trend.

The charity says focusing investment on cutting-edge research in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science and genomics could help to revolutionise how the UK prevents and treats cardiovascular disease. It adds that doing so could save countless lives and reduce significant pressure on the NHS. The BHF is urging governments, funders, and supporters to work together to make its vision a reality.

The BHF’s ambitious new strategy comes as other warning signs suggest a decline in the UK’s heart health since the start of the decade, with patient numbers in much of the country now at record highs. Since 2020, latest figures for Lincolnshire show:

A 23 per cent rise in the number of people diagnosed with heart failure, up to 17,647 in March 2024 - up from 14,317 in March 2020;

A 10 per cent rise in the number of people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, up to 33,094 in March 2024 - up from 30,056 in March 2020;

A 13 per cent rise in the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes - a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease - up to 82,908 in March 2024 - up from 73,578 in March 2020;

A 98 per cent increase in the NHS cardiovascular waiting list in Lincolnshire at 8,284 at the end of February 2025, up from 4,174 at the start of the decade.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the BHF, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been the worst start to a decade for heart health UK-wide for half a century, but we’re entering an era of immense scientific opportunity that can turn this tide.

“By driving a research revolution, we can reverse this worrying trend and save more lives than ever before. The BHF's new strategy will be key to this, and the next step for us as we aim to save many more families the heartbreak of losing loved ones far too soon.”

The reasons for the UK’s worsening heart health are complex and varied. However, the BHF points to an increasingly unhealthy population, widening health inequalities, Covid-19, unprecedented pressure on the NHS, and a lack of meaningful action over the last decade to address many of the causes of heart disease and stroke, such as obesity.

In launching its new strategy today, the charity sets out three priorities that could help address these grave challenges. With the help of governments, partners and supporters, the charity pledges to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reimagine how the UK prevents heart diseases through embracing advances in areas like data science, artificial intelligence and behavioural sciences to detect and treat those at risk much earlier;

Significantly increase investment in UK cardiovascular research, with a focus on translating more discoveries made in UK universities to treatments trialled and rolled out across the health service;

Supporting UK health systems to radically improve the care and support people with heart conditions receive, including finding new and innovative ways to help people better manage their health and live well for longer.

The charity will also continue to campaign for governments across the UK to act in the best interests of the country’s heart health.

Professor Bryan Williams, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the BHF, said:

“Research-driven innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases has been one of the great success stories of modern medicine. However, these diseases remain one of the biggest yet most preventable causes of premature death and ill health. We need to act now to prevent the hard-won progress of recent decades being lost for future generations.

“Reimagining how we prevent and treat heart disease and stroke is key to transforming the nation’s health. Research and innovation are how we’ll achieve this, and the rapid advances in AI, data science, technology and advanced therapies offer us a glimpse into what’s possible if we capitalise on this era of scientific opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t do this alone, so support from governments and partners will be critical to unleash the potential of the UK’s life sciences sector to help unlock the lifesaving treatments and cures millions are still waiting for.”

By 2035, the charity wants the UK to prevent 125,000 heart attacks and strokes, reduce early deaths from cardiovascular disease by 25 per cent, and reduce the number of years lost to heart-related ill health by 25 per cent by 2035.

The BHF is the biggest independent funder of cardiovascular research in the UK, committing around £100m of new research awards every year. The charity aims to grow its funding over the next few years, as well as encouraging increased investment from others, given cardiovascular research remains chronically underfunded compared to its impact on people and society.