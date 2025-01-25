Chater Lodge thanks fantastic activities team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Chater Lodge care home in Stamford, run by Barchester Healthcare Care celebrating National Activity Providers & Professionals Week, which takes place from January 20-24.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff wanted to thank the wonderful activities team at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of the residents] living there.

National Activity Providers & Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients. Each and every member of the team at Chater Lodge offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this everyone at the home is truly grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the celebrations, activities staff were treated to packed agenda of fun filled activities. Family and friends arrived throughout the week to join in the fun with staff and residents.

BHC

Residents also gave thanks by cards and flowers to the activities coordinators with a small gift of thanks for all that they do.

Zoe Postgate, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities teams for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change!”

A resident at Chater Lodge commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful activities coordinators for all that they do. They really make such a difference each and every day.”