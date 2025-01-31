Cheers to Memories: Stamford care home hosts heart-warming Mocktails event

residents and colleagues enjoying an afternoon of cocktail fun

Residents and guests at Chater Lodge Care Home enjoyed a delightful afternoon of social-themed fun, filled with lots of chatter and mocktails at a special dementia-friendly "Memories and Mocktails" event.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was a hit, with residents and care assistants engaging in lively conversations and enjoying a variety of delicious mocktails prepared by the talented team at Chater Lodge, led by Manager Zoe Postgate.

The residents and colleagues enjoyed sharing stories from the past, and toasted to good times ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Postgate, Manager, said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day socializing and enjoying the mocktails. We strive to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Chater Lodge Care Home as part of our lifestyle enrichment program for residents, and this event was one of our favourites!”

One resident shared, “It was lovely to spend the afternoon chatting and reminiscing with everyone. The classics never go out of style!”