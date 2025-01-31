Cheers to Memories: Stamford care home hosts heart-warming Mocktails event
The event was a hit, with residents and care assistants engaging in lively conversations and enjoying a variety of delicious mocktails prepared by the talented team at Chater Lodge, led by Manager Zoe Postgate.
The residents and colleagues enjoyed sharing stories from the past, and toasted to good times ahead.
Zoe Postgate, Manager, said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day socializing and enjoying the mocktails. We strive to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Chater Lodge Care Home as part of our lifestyle enrichment program for residents, and this event was one of our favourites!”
One resident shared, “It was lovely to spend the afternoon chatting and reminiscing with everyone. The classics never go out of style!”