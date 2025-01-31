Cheers to Memories: Stamford care home hosts heart-warming Mocktails event

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 31st Jan 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 13:05 BST
residents and colleagues enjoying an afternoon of cocktail funresidents and colleagues enjoying an afternoon of cocktail fun
residents and colleagues enjoying an afternoon of cocktail fun
Residents and guests at Chater Lodge Care Home enjoyed a delightful afternoon of social-themed fun, filled with lots of chatter and mocktails at a special dementia-friendly "Memories and Mocktails" event.

The event was a hit, with residents and care assistants engaging in lively conversations and enjoying a variety of delicious mocktails prepared by the talented team at Chater Lodge, led by Manager Zoe Postgate.

The residents and colleagues enjoyed sharing stories from the past, and toasted to good times ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zoe Postgate, Manager, said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day socializing and enjoying the mocktails. We strive to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Chater Lodge Care Home as part of our lifestyle enrichment program for residents, and this event was one of our favourites!”

One resident shared, “It was lovely to spend the afternoon chatting and reminiscing with everyone. The classics never go out of style!”

Related topics:ResidentsStamford
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice