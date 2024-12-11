Chestnut Homes joins forces with Wyberton School to bring Christmas cheer to Lincolnshire locals

Housebuilder Chestnut Homes and a local primary school in Wyberton have teamed up to spread festive joy across Lincolnshire through a special Christmas card competition.

The Lincolnshire housebuilder invited Wyberton Primary Academy’s year five and six pupils to create festive card designs, with one design chosen to become the official 2024 Chestnut Homes Christmas card delivered to various homeowners across the county.

41 budding artists created a joyful array of festive cards, including scenes of Santa and his reindeer, cosy snow globes, wintery homes, playful elves and twinkling Christmas trees.

The winning design, which featured a cosy Christmas home setting complete with a jolly snowman and the messaging ‘Seasons Greetings’, was created by talented year five pupil Lucy.

Year 5 & 6 pupils from Wyberton Primary Academy with their festive card designs

Robyn Pedley, marketing manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “Christmas is a time to come together as a community, and working with the pupils of Wyberton Primary School gave us the chance to make our Christmas cards extra special this year. It has been wonderful to see the creativity and excitement the pupils brought to this project. And, with so many great designs, choosing one winner was certainly not easy.

“Community is central to everything we do at Chestnut Homes, and we’re always seeking new ways to connect with the people of Lincolnshire. This year’s Chestnut Homes Christmas card will undoubtedly bring an extra touch of festive joy to some of our homeowners, making it more meaningful.”

Wyberton Primary Academy is located just a short way from Chestnut Homes’ Boston developments, The Quadrant and Heron Park.

Ms Paul, headteacher at Wyberton Primary Academy said: “Partnerships such as this are so valuable for our pupils as they allow them to get involved in the wider community while expressing their creativity. We’d like to thank Chestnut Homes for inviting us to be part of this Christmas project and we hope homeowners enjoy receiving their festive cards this year.”

Chestnut Homes has a range of developments across Lincolnshire including Kings Manor in Coningsby, The Meadows in Dunholme, Chantrey Park in Market Rasen and Millers Walk in Sibsey.

For more information about Chestnut Homes, visit www.chestnuthomes.co.uk