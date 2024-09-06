Chestnut Homes seeks Lincolnshire's favourite recipies for new book
Ahead of Lincolnshire Day on 1 October, which marks the anniversary of the Lincolnshire Rising, Chestnut Homes is looking to capture the rich culinary heritage of the county by featuring dishes passed down through generations.
Helene Key, sales manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “As a proud housebuilder with roots in Lincolnshire, we want to highlight the region’s long history of great food and this recipe book is our commitment to celebrating Lincolnshire’s culture and heritage, as well as continuing to engage with our local communities.
“We are asking for contributions of recipes passed down through generations and the dishes that make Lincolnshire truly unique. If you’ve got the best plumbread and poacher cheese recipe, or a delicious bubble and squeak made with Lincolnshire sausages, we want to hear from you.”
For more details and to submit a recipe, visit: https://developments.chestnuthomes.co.uk/lincolnshire-recipe-book/
