Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields congratulates young adults from Lincolnshire on achieving King’s Scout Award

On 27 April, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating Alex MacDonald, Rebecca Hewitt, Gregory Darling and other young adults from Lincolnshire at a special event held at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Kent, Joint President of The Scouts, joined Dwayne in congratulating the young awardees for achieving the King’s Scout Award – the highest recognition in Scouting for adventure and skill development. This year marked Dwayne’s first time attending the annual event in his role as Chief Scout and also commemorated The Duke of Kent’s 50th anniversary of involvement with the organisation.

Scout Ambassadors, including Astronaut Tim Peake and Olympian Helen Glover, were also there to join in the celebration and cheer on these outstanding young people for their amazing achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. To earn the award, the young people must complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. This award also allows the young people to undertake projects which make an incredible impact and lasting impression within their local communities.

King's Scout Award achievers at Windsor

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said: "Congratulations to each and every one of you on receiving your King's Scout Award. This is an incredible achievement, and it reflects all the hard work, dedication, and passion you've put into your Scout journey. You've shown great leadership, made a real difference, and embraced the true spirit of Scouts. This award is not only a recognition of all you've done, but also a reminder of the amazing things you’re capable of in the future. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Keep looking ahead and leading the way!"

King’s Scout, Alex MacDonald, said: “The challenge of the award isn’t what it’s about - it’s the people I met along the way, the skills I gained, and the friendships I built. Saying yes to that expedition changed my life. It shaped my career, deepened my passion for Scouting, and led me to pursue more awards! The King's Scout Award reminded me why I love Scouts. It gave me a community, a sense of purpose, and I’ll never leave it.”

King’s Scout, Rebecca Hewitt, said: ‘’My Network leader talked me into it so I could do it with my mates—but it was good fun, and I’m so glad I did it. Meeting new people from all over the place was a big benefit. Getting my award was eye-opening – I learnt from people who’d been to the Olympics. I wouldn’t have gone for it if I wasn’t doing the award. Meeting new people from all over the place was such a big benefit… I’m glad I did it now. I made friends with every dog in the Lake District… even had a cow follow me out of a lake!”

King’s Scout, Gregory Darling. said: “I’m incredibly proud to have achieved the Award – it’s been a challenging but truly rewarding journey. From planting trees in my village to help create a woodland for the future, to pushing myself physically by kayaking and hiking the Yorkshire Three Peaks, every part of the experience has helped me grow. I’ve developed my cooking skills, built confidence, and it’s even helped prepare me for taking on a District role. I’ve always loved hiking, and this award has shown me just how much I can achieve when I set my mind to it.”

King's Scout Award achievers from Lincolnshire

This annual event at Windsor Castle, has been held since 1934 on the Sunday closest to St. George's Day (23 April) to celebrate young people’s growth. The day is all about positivity, fun, and celebration, with young people and their families enjoying the moment together. It’s a chance for loved ones to proudly watch as the awardees receive their well-earned recognition, and for everyone to share in the excitement. For these young Scouts, it’s not only about the recognition but also about celebrating their journey alongside their peers, creating lasting memories and a sense of pride that will stay with them for years to come.