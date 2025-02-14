Child NHS dentist places available as ‘Magic Dentist’ campaign arrives in Sleaford

The UK-wide campaign to address the state of children’s oral health is heading to Lincolnshire, the UK’s number one dental desert, during the half-term holiday. The Magic Dentist charity is partnering with the Dental Design Studio in Sleaford, to host a dental Fun Day on Tuesday 18th February – and the practice says they have capacity to register new child patients.

Lisa Kellie, Practice Manager at the Dental Design Studio, which opened its doors to the public last March, said:

“We have got 4 dental therapists specifically to see children for routine check ups and to provide any dental treatment they might need. They are here full-time, five days a week, so this is a great opportunity to make an appointment. The Magic Dentist campaign is such a fun way to engage with local children in our community so that they can understand the importance of oral health and make the dentist a less scary place to be. It’s also going to help educate parents too and make it a fun activity they can do together.”

The Magic Dentist charity was founded by Practice Management Consultant and coach, Nicki Rowland, who was fed up with seeing a never-ending stream of children with severe oral health needs at the dental practice she co-owned near Hull. A former dental practice manager herself who was voted into the top 50 of the UK’s most influential people in dentistry in 2021, she said:

“We are so excited to visit Sleaford with The Magic Dentist campaign and to make an impact on children’s oral health here. Lincolnshire is the number one area of the UK where there is the lowest number of NHS dentists per 100,000 of population, so it’s vital we get across the importance of good oral health while making it fun and engaging at the same time.

“It’s our mission to bring “The Magic Dentist” into every community and primary school in the UK with the help of dental professionals and magicians from The Magic Circle. The state of children’s oral health was shocking before the pandemic but the lack of accessibility to NHS dentistry has compacted the problem. The most common reason that children are admitted to hospital in the UK is to have teeth extracted. And the cost-of-living crisis has made things worse. Many parents cannot even afford to buy a toothbrush and toothpaste for their children!“

It all started when Nicki wrote her children’s book “The Magic Dentist.” Written in rhyming verse and Illustrated by her daughter Isabella, the book is helping to educate primary school children to look after their teeth as well as providing basic oral health tools like toothbrushes and toothpaste to children. They also aim to alleviate any fear of the dentist by creating a fun, entertaining and highly engaging learning environment. Nicki continued:

“I am also really looking forward to doing a book signing. The book consolidates a child’s learning on the day and they can take a copy home to continue their oral care instruction in a highly entertaining way.”

The Magic Dentist and the Tooth Fairy will also be there! Activities include learning magic tricks as well as lots of messy fun with children having the chance to brush their teeth with the help of disclosing tablets! Each child will also receive a checkup and basic treatment if required.

The Magic Dentist’s resident magician, Callum Weaver, who is a member of the Magic Circle, said:

“We can’t wait to bring our magic to Lincolnshire. The need for continuous oral health education to bring this dire situation to an end is vital and we hope everyone can come along to this amazing Fun Day. It’s going to be a great event for the whole community.”

The Magic Dentist Fun Day is being held between 10am and 5pm at the Dental Design Studio, 6 Carre Street, Sleaford, Lincolnshire. NG34 7TW.

To join in the fun, places must be booked in advance by emailing [email protected] or calling 01529 410600. Bookings will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

1 . Contributed Nicki Rowland, Founder and Author of The Magic Dentist Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Magic Dentist Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Tooth Fairy Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Learning about good oral health with The Magic Dentist Photo: Submitted