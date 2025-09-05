Childhood cancer awareness month: Lincolnshire urged to 'go gold' in support

Support research into children’s and young people’s cancers by picking up a gold ribbon badge - the symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month - available from Cancer Research UK shops in September or donate at cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople

This September – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – people across Lincolnshire are being called on to help more children and young people survive cancer.

With around 610 new cancer cases in children and young people in the Midlands region every year.* the public are being urged to support the life-saving work of Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People. They can help raise vital funds by donating or picking up a gold ribbon badge – the symbol of childhood cancer awareness – available from the charity’s shops.

Cancer is different in children and young people - from the types of cancer that affect this age group, to the long-term effects of treatment such as hearing loss and infertility. So, it needs a different and dedicated approach that Cancer Research UK is helping to drive forward.

The charity’s advances and breakthroughs have helped to more than double children’s cancer survival in the UK since the 1970s and, today, around 8 in 10 will survive for at least 10 years.

But despite huge progress, cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease in children and young people over the age of one and children’s survival for some types of cancer hasn’t improved much since the 1970s.

That’s why many centres across the UK are taking part in groundbreaking trials coordinated by Cancer Research UK’s dedicated clinical trials unit for children’s cancers. These trials make innovative new treatments available to children and young people with cancer in the East Midlands .

Our researchers discovered unique molecular fingerprints for 11 types of children’s tumours. These findings could be used to develop blood tests to diagnose these cancers more accurately, giving children with certain tumours a better chance of survival

And, across the UK, around 18,000 children and young people have taken part in Cancer Research UK clinical trials since 2002.

The charity’s spokesperson for Lincolnshire, Patrick Keely, said: “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we are beating cancer. Step by step, day by day. More than 9 in 10 children and young people who are prescribed cancer drugs in the UK receive at least one drug that Cancer Research UK has helped to develop. And our scientists are unlocking discoveries about these cancers and translating them into new and better ways to diagnose and treat them.

“But too many young lives are still lost to this devastating disease. So, we hope people across Lincolnshire will show their support this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and help ensure more children and young people live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.”

Pick up a gold ribbon badge in Cancer Research UK shops or donate online at cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople