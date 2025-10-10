Children in hospital benefit from charity fundraiser

The children’s ward at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston is set to receive a funding boost thanks to the success of a summer fair held earlier in the year.

The fair, which was held in August at Boston Town Football Club raised a staggering £11,311 which will now go towards creating a more welcoming environment for children staying on Ward 4a, including ward improvements, enhanced family facilities, and new distraction activities.

The summer fete was the brainchild of four dedicated staff working on the ward. From initial thoughts of a barbecue afternoon for family and friends, enthusiasm grew and the event escalated into a full afternoon of entertainment including dog show, tug of war and featuring the School of Rock.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Fundraiser, Connor Hill, who worked with the team and other willing staff who gave their time so freely, was overjoyed with the success.He said: “We are so proud of what we achieved and enormously grateful to all the local businesses who sponsored elements of the fete, or donated gifts or time. Without their support, we would not have been able to raise such a significant amount of money which will help improve the lives of the children during their stay on the ward.”

Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group Chief Executive, Professor Karen Dunderdale accepted the donation on behalf of the charity and said: “This was a tremendous effort from everyone involved. They are a fantastic team and the care they give to the kids every day is amazing.”

The team’s next event is a Hallowe’en Party at Boston Town Football Club on Thursday 30 October, from 4pm. DJ Kellan will provide entertainment as well as pumpkin carving, fancy dress and Hallowe’en Trail. Once again, the proceeds will go towards making the hospital’s children’s ward a home from home for its young patients.

Last year Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity funded 242 projects worth £1.25 million across Lincolnshire’s four hospitals.