Children in hospital benefit from diners’ generous donations

By Linda Patrick
Contributor
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 14:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Charitable donations made by diners at a Lincoln restaurant will help keep children occupied whilst being cared for in hospital.

The children’s wards at Lincoln County Hospital have been stocked with new arts, crafts and play equipment thanks to a generous donation from Mowgli Street Food, Lincoln.

The popular Indian restaurant has been fundraising since June 2024 and has raised a staggering £7,775 by asking customers to donate an additional £1 to United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity when paying for their food.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group Chief Executive, Professor Karen Dunderdale, recently met with the restaurant’s Charity Leader, Jonny Clamp and his colleague Elli Gale to show how their donation had been spent. She said: “It is fantastic that the residents of Lincolnshire have supported our charity by making a donation when paying their bills at Mowgli Lincoln.”

Mowgli Lincoln team see how their customers' donations have been spentMowgli Lincoln team see how their customers' donations have been spent
Mowgli Lincoln team see how their customers' donations have been spent

The Mowgli team also met patients and staff during the visit and pledged to continue to fundraise for the children’s wards. Jonny said: “We are a local business, and we want to support a local charity that helps the people in and around Lincoln. Most of our customers donate, it is just £1 on someone’s bill, what is an extra £1 when it makes such a difference here in this ward.”

In 2024, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity received over £1million in donations and funded projects across the county’s hospitals in Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Louth.

More information on how people can support the charity’s work and help provide those extras that improve patients’ lives can be found on its website: ulhcharity.org.uk

Related topics:LincolnLincolnshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice