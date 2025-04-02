Children of Courage honoured

The Children of Courage Awards is held annually in an event staged jointly by the Rotary Club of Sleaford and Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven.

Young people aged 18 and under put forward by local primary and secondary schools and youth groups were recognised for showing day-to-day determination and hard work in the face of adversity, rising above mental and physical impairments, debilitating family situations or other challenges.

The awards were presented by Rotary Club presidents Paula Ireland and Graham Reams at a ceremony on Wednesday (April 26) in William Alvey School’s hall.

Nine-year-old Ellie Adams was introduced by her William Alvey School headteacher Shaun Farrington. She has scoliosis and cerebral palsy and wears a splint on her leg, but he said she has a remarkable attitude while enduring pain on a daily basis. He called her an “incredible person” and said: “I have never seen you do anything other than smile, you are an inspiration to everyone.”

She still puts her all into PE and all lessons without grumbles. Mr Farrington said she has a wise head on her shoulders and always thinks of others, giving them credit to her teacher when they have done something special. He added: If the world was full of Ellie’s, it would be a beautiful place to live.”

Ellie shrugged off her pain saying is used to it, saying: “I have worn my splint for over six years and have a night-time splint as well. I have physio three times a day or I cannot walk.”

Despite doctors telling her she would struggle to do anything physical, it hasn’t stopped her horse-riding or swimming and even doing the Race For Life.

Leah Dixon, 15, is a student at Kesteven and Sleaford High School who has shown resilience despite experiencing distressing familiy difficulties in her early life resulting in an unexpected relocation to Lincolnshire and a change of school.

Assistant headteacher Kaylie Brown said she has persevered and shown kindness to others and attending school with a smile while facing the daily challenges of being a young carer.

Having recently excelled in her GCSE Food and Nutrition exams she is looking to seek a career in this field. “Everyone says you are a delightful and beautiful young woman,” she said.

Leah said she was very excited to get her award, while having an opportunity to brag about it to her friends. Describing hearing the words from her teacher, she said: “I could not stop smiling. It was so nice. I am going to put my award in my window and stare at them, feeling proud.”

Victoria Neasham was put forward by Nicole Roberts, Student Progress manager for Year 9 at St George’s Academy in Ruskington, where she is a pupil.

She was described as “the spirit of positivity” despite her physical disabilties.

Ms Roberts said: “She approaches every day with a joy and zest for life. Staff and students at the Academy are so proud of Victoria and all that she has achieved.”

She is a national champion for Riding for the Disabled, recently winning first place in the Countryside Challenge. She is also a key member of their winning Boccia team.

Ms Roberts said: “She is the epitome of resilience and optimism and a true role model to all.”

Victoria said she was very excited to receive her award and would be placing her trophy on display in her parents’ living room.

Thomas Melville, 18, was introduced by assistant headteacher of Carre’s Grammar school, Hayley Goymer, saying he is currently studying four A-levels and is one of their “shining stars” while being head of their School Council. Outside of school he is in the RAF cadets and hopes to study medicine at university.

She explained: “In April 2024, his father was admitted to hospital after a life-threatening acute episode which included a large internal bleed. Thomas was extremely worried throughout this period and his father’s recovery and further investigations has been a slow process.”

His father is a serving member of the RAF and often works away from home and so Thomas routinely supports his mother, being a young carer for his brother, who has severe learning difficulties, epilepsy and severe autism, unable to speak, feed, wash or clothe himself without support.

She praised his selflessness and determination to excel in school.

Thomas commented: “I have grown up with my brother and it doesn’t feel like a burden – I just move forward.

"I am very honoured to receive an award, but hearing some of the stories really moves you. There are some really tremendous people.

"Having been exposed to care from the NHS at a young age because of my brother I want to give back by becoming a GP.”

Adah Cleminson is an 11-year-old pupil at Chestnut Street Primary School, Ruskington and her Heads of School, Daniel Doud said she immediately stood out a self-assured, confident, highly driven young person willing to help others do the same.

"Despite being profoundly deaf, she has never allowed this to define her.”

Her life began in the USA and she she picked up American Sign Language, adapting quickly to British Sign Language when her family moved to this country.

He said: “One of her most inspiring achievements is her role in the school choir. Not only did Adah perform, but she also took on the responsibility of teaching her peers the signs for the song vocals. She confidently led the choir at a major event at St George’s Academy as part of the late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and performed at Lincoln Cathedral and SingSation.”

She has passed her 11+ exams, learned to read music and is learning the flute. She also led an assembly on deaf awareness and taught pupils basic sign language.

The audience were asked to raise their hands in a silent ‘deaf cheer’ to protect her delicate ear drums from further pain.

Adah said through her interpreter that she felt shy and happy and will display her award in her room, despite her dad pulling her leg about whether she deserved it!

Megan O’Dell is a 14-year-old student at St George’s Academy in Sleaford who suffered the loss of her parents and grandparents, but continues to put the needs of others before her own.

Her Head of Year, Jaime Williams said: “Her extraordinary resilience and strength are truly inspiring, as she remains unwaveringly dedicated to her studies and consequently goes above and beyond on everything she does.”

She has also often offered support and encouragement to her fellow pupils when they are struggling, despite her own circumstances. Ms Williams described her character as a “beacon of hope” although she gets embarrassed if anyone points out what she has done for others.

"Megan’s ability to maintain her academic excellence while navigating such challenging circumstances is nothing short of remarkable,” adding, "Megan is a shining example of courage, determination and the beautiful spirit of humanity.”

Megan said: “I was thinking about my mum and she would have been proud of me. She was a teacher herself and would want me to do well at school and remain resilient after everything that has happened. I want to go into law and politics.”

1 . Paula Ireland Paula Ireland, President of the Rotary Club of Sleaford, welcomes guests. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Ellie Adams of William Alvey School, with L-R Paula Ireland, Shaun Farrington - Alvey School headteacher, Graham Reams Ellie Adams of William Alvey School, with L-R Paula Ireland, Shaun Farrington - William Alvey School headteacher, Graham Reams Photo: David Dawson

3 . Leah Dixon of Kesteven and Sleaford High School, with L-R Paula Ireland, Kaylie Brown, Graham Reams Leah Dixon of Kesteven and Sleaford High School, with L-R Paula Ireland, Kaylie Brown, Graham Reams Photo: David Dawson