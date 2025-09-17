Choir performs at care home’s first charity evening event

The choir came to perform at Sleaford Manor care home off London Road on September 13

The cheese and wine evening was a joint event between the Rotary Club and Sleaford Manor’s activities team.

Emma Yardley, the home’s activities lead said: “It was our first ever evening event, with hopefully more exciting evening events in the future.

"It was a great success and our residents thoroughly enjoyed the evening, along with our guests, friends and families - a fabulous evening had by all.

“We asked for any donations on the night which will go off to our charity this year which is MacMillan.”

The home will also be doing a coffee morning on Friday September 26 which is open to the community from 11am to raise funds for MacMillan as part of the national Macmillan Coffee Morning event.

