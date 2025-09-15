Choose your own adventure as new interactive family show comes to Louth this October

Like a Choose Your Own Adventure book, brought to life with enchanting movement, music and puppetry, Lose the Path, Find Your Way is a new participatory show for children and their families. It touches on themes about home, making your own choices and what it means to be a friend.

The show is unique because the story runs out before the end and the children are invited onstage to work with the actors to help the characters escape the forest.

Josh Lewissaid: “The show is about making your own choices and having the courage to step off the path everyone else follows and find your own way. I wanted to put young people’s ideas front and centre, they get to take part throughout the show helping the characters on their journey and every performance is different. I can’t wait to share it with families again this year.”

Emily Haldane said: “Lose The Path, Find Your Way is a story about the choices we make and how important it is to listen to our gut. I love that this show invites children into a world where choices are questioned, fears can be faced, and imagination takes the lead. Through puppetry, interactivity, and a larger-than-life adventure, children are given the chance to discover their own way forward!”

Lose the Path Find Your Way

LOUTH LIBRARY

Saturday, October 4 at 10:30am & 1:30Ppm

By Josh Lewis

Directed by Emily Haldane

Tickets: 50p from the library desk or email [email protected]

Age Recommendation: recommended for ages 9-11 and their families.

Address: Northgate, Louth, Lincolnshire, LN11 0LY

Box Office: 01522 782010

Running Time: 1 hour (no interval)