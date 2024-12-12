Christingle: A Celebration of Light and Hope in Market Rasen

St Thomas’ Church in Market Rasen is inviting everyone to join them on Christmas Eve at 3pm for its Christingle Service.

This heartwarming celebration unites the community to spread a message of hope during the festive season.

Originating from a children’s service in 1747 in Germany’s Moravian Church, the Christingle tradition was introduced to the UK in 1968 at Lincoln Cathedral.

Today, it remains a cherished part of the Christmas season.

Christingle at St. Thomas' Church, Market Rasen

A Christingle is a symbolic orange decorated with a red ribbon, sweets, and a candle, each element representing a part of the Christian story:

• Orange: The world

• Red ribbon: Christ’s love and sacrifice

• Sweets/dried fruits: God’s creations

• Candle: Jesus as the light of the world, bringing hope to darkness

The highlight of the service is the moment when the candles are lit, filling the space with a wondrous glow, symbolising the light of Christ.

Christingle services raise vital funds for The Children’s Society, supporting children and young people facing challenges. In 2023 alone, over 2,000 services throughout the UK raised more than £700,000.

Your participation can help bring hope to those in need.

Christingle Service

The upcoming Christingle services at St Thomas’ Church, in Market Rasen is on Christmas Eve when people are asked to join in to celebrate, make memories, and bring light to lives this Christmas season.