While the prospect of seeing Coldplay live at Craven Park Stadium in Hull next year is undoubtedly thrilling for residents, there’s another exciting event on the horizon that might just steal the show: the grand opening of Brigg Garden Centre’s brand-new Christmas store on September 28th which might just be the best part of this year (especially if you don’t secure those lucrative tickets!).

The store, which is part of the UK's largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, is kicking off its festivities at the end of this with its new Christmas shop sure to impress and attract visitors eager to embrace the holiday spirit.

After what can be described as a temperamental summer, customers can now immerse themselves in the magic of Christmas by exploring the store, which is overflowing with a dazzling array of decorations to suit every taste. From classic reds, greens, and golds that evoke the true Christmas spirit to modern winter themes of silver and white, nostalgic gingerbread and romantic pastel pinks, there's something for everyone.

Exclusive to British Garden Centres, the brand new Fern Christmas range will be launched at Brigg Garden Centre and has everything you need to transform your home and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones come December.

Christmas Magic comes to Brigg Garden Centre

In addition to its extensive Christmas products, Brigg Garden Centre offers a diverse range of gifts, including toys, puzzles, games, homeware, and pet products, making it a one-stop shop for all your present needs. The store also specialises in gardening essentials, boasting a fantastic plant and sundries department for those winter gardens.

For the opening on Saturday and Sunday, enjoy 20% off for all Family Card holders on our extensive range of Christmas decorations, lights, cards, artificial trees, and wrapping paper. Whether you're looking to create a festive ambience indoors or outdoors, our collection has something to suit every style and taste and make your festive season truly magical.

Bookings are now open for its popular Christmas events. From festive feasts to magical encounters with Santa, there's something for everyone to enjoy for the perfect family day out.

Book now for:

Santa’s Grotto: Immerse yourself in a magical Christmas adventure at our North Pole-themed workshop, where you'll meet Santa, receive a personalised gift, and create lasting memories with a photo opportunity.

Christmas Dinner: Indulge in a delicious Christmas meal surrounded by the festive spirit of our team and store. Enjoy traditional favourites and seasonal delights at the garden centre with loved ones.

Santa Paws: You and your dog will be able to meet Father Christmas individually at breakfast, so you can grab the perfect photo of Santa with his new little helper!

Baby & Toddler Grotto: Bring your little one along for a heartwarming experience filled with holiday magic.

To book your place at any of these events, please visit the British Garden Centres website to see what is happening in store: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=brigg-garden-centre

Tag us in your photos of these festive events with the hashtag #ChristmasMagic