Church in Market Rasen celebrates completion of major build projects

The church centre opens seven days a week, benefitting the local community and has just seen new toilets and solar panels installed thanks to funding.

“We are thrilled to have received generous grant funding and support from West Lindsey District Council for the complete refurbishment of our toilets as well as funding from the national government to install a range of energy efficiency measures, “ commented Mike May, Senior Leader of Market Rasen New Life.

“Our newly installed array of 76 solar panels on our roof mean we can supply not only the centre needs with clean energy, but we can export excess to the grid to benefit both the environment and wider community. We’re a local powerhouse! ” he added.

On hand at the Celebration Day were representatives of all those who had helped on the projects as well as community users of the building. Centre Manager, Martin Forsythe, thanked everyone involved including local trades people, suppliers and installers as well as the many volunteers from the church who put in hundreds of hours of time to make the toilet refurbishment a reality and the hirers for their forbearance during the whole process.

“We managed to keep the centre open over the whole three months of refurbishment except for one week. Thank you everyone!” said Martin.

Steve Monnery of Artimus Ltd (Lincoln) was on hand with his team to explain the whole range of energy efficiency measures as well as David Harley, UK Specification Manager from Bushboard Washrooms Systems Ltd who supplied the toilets. Local town and district councillors including Stephen Bunney, Eve Bennett and Jo Pilley were in attendance too to see and hear first hand how Community Facilities grant funding had been spent.

Market Rasen New Life Church was established in the town back in 1986 and for the last seven years the church has enjoyed having their own “home” by purchasing and refurbishing what was Market Rasen Social Club.

As well as Sunday services, the church runs a food bank, Night Light Café, youth club and drop in coffee and chat sessions and Alpha as well as opening their doors to local organisations and clubs to use their rooms and facilities.

1 . 05 New Life Volunteers Louis Mullaney and Shaun McCready along with Martin Forsythe who helped with the Toilet Refurbishment project.jpg New Life volunteers Louis Mullaney and Shaun McCready along with Martin Forsythe who helped with the toilet refurbishment project. Photo: new life centre

2 . default The new solar panels on the roof of the New Life centre at Market Rasen. Photo: new life church