Church patronal festival as plans made to repair leaking roof

Great Hale’s St John the Baptist Patronal Festival will be held this Saturday, June 21.

Church organisers have decided to have a St John's Boutique which will be held in the South Porch of the church.

People have already donated good quality clothes but of course they would welcome more and promise they will be sold at a very reasonable price.

The sale will be held from 11am to 5pm. A chance to find a real bargain!

If anyone would like to donate good quality clothes let the team know on 01529 461704.

There will also be a craft stall where people can buy items in the church.

The church will be decorated with flowers and there will be refreshments during the day. They will also be offering a Midsummer's Tea from 2.30pm onwards where there will be waiter service, background music and a chance to just relax.

There will be a Celtic Service on Sunday June 22 at 4pm which will be an opportunity for prayer and worship. The church will be open on the Sunday and refreshments will be available in the afternoon.

The medieval church has a leaky south roof and they are having plans prepared at this moment to overcome this problem.

A breakfast morning called Tuesday Cafe from 9.30am to 11.30am will be held at the church every Tuesday which is open to everyone. The food will be offered at very reasonable prices.

Church warden Elaine Huckle hopes people will support them on their very special day and the work of St John the Baptist.

Contact Elaine Huckle for booking for the Midsummers Tea and donations for St John's Boutique on 01529 461704.