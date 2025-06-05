Church rebuild work on track

The hoardings have been coming down and after five years the outside of High Toynton Church is being revealed after restoration.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outside of St John the Baptist church has been beautifully restored using Ancaster stone around the doorway, following the dramatic collapse of its tower in 2020.

The church has a striking new path, and the roof now has a thousand new slates all hand cut to size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still a few jobs to do outside but the team at the church will now be planning the interior so that they will be ready to celebrate Remembrance Day in November with a Grand Opening.

Work to repair the church has been going on throughout the year. The stonemasons have done an excellent job in rebuilding the corner of the church, repairing the roof and renovating the inside. They have also built a flat concrete area outside the church door and a path leading from the road to the door.

Meanwhile the parish is carrying on with an events programme and have two events planned for June.

First was a History Walk led by Peter Skipworth on Friday June 6, from Donington Mill to the lost village of Biscathorpe and then on to Gayton le Wold. Donations go to High Toynton Renewed Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Sunday June 22 from 1pm you are invited to join in a "Bioblitz" afternoon. Mark Schofield of Plant Life (who originally set up the wildflower churchyard) and Fiona Beemster inaugurated this very successful event last year, facilitating a fascinating afternoon of identifying and recording flora and fauna in this small patch of ancient land.

It may be especially interesting for children. No charge but donations towards the Church Project as above.