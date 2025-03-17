Churches work together on eco-event

Aid cuts and the climate crisis were on the agenda at a recent conference in Lincoln.

Facing the Storm was organised by the Faith & the Environment Lincolnshire group and took place at Bridge Church, Portland Street.

It involved a range of churches and others in Lincolnshire and involved discussions and reflections on environmental issues and their impact on communities.

Lincoln Christian Aid Group members were among those attending, including speaker John Beverley, who explained about the work of the organisation through local partners in vulnerable communities around the world.

He said: “I spoke about the way climate change is disproportionately affecting poorer countries and the fact that richer countries are responsible. I reminded people of how Christians successfully lobbied for debt cancellation as part of the Jubilee 2000 movement and explained that debt maintenance is spiralling out of control again with two thirds of African countries spending more on debt than on health and education.

“There is a huge contrast between the celebrations when spending 0.7% of GDP was made mandatory, with the reductions to 0.5% and now to 0.3% and how unjust this is when we are the responsible nations.

“History tells us we can have a positive influence on governments and I encourage people not to file this conference experience away but to use it to decide how to act.”

Christian Aid’s latest campaign - Restore - calls on the UK government to make wealthy polluters pay for the climate crisis they’ve caused and to compel greedy private lenders to cancel debts in order to pull millions of people out of poverty.

To find out more visit the charity’s website www.christian-aid.org.uk.