Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire calls for more volunteers

As cost-of-living pressures continue to bite, Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire says it needs volunteers now more than ever to help make a difference to the people in Boston and North Kesteven, as it continues to see soaring demand for its services.

The charity is launching an appeal for new recruits from all backgrounds who can give their time to help people struggling with energy prices, rising household bills, debt, employment and housing issues.

Last year the charity saw unprecedented demand, supporting 5768 people in Boston and North Kesteven. It can only do this work thanks to its team of volunteers.

The charity says no experience is necessary as full training will be provided.

Max, Adviser at Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire has volunteered for the past three years. They said:

‘It is a very rewarding role, as volunteers have the opportunity to help the public and to empower our clients to help themselves towards a successful outcome.’

As well as volunteers to offer advice to people in person, online or over the phone there are opportunities for people to provide expertise such as administrative support, fundraising and research and campaigns support to the charity.

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire volunteers come from all walks of life and choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. They include students, people getting back into work after career breaks, people with part-time jobs, carers and people who’ve retired.

Volunteers are often looking to gain valuable experience or to use their existing skills in new ways. Many want to have an impact in their community and find a sense of purpose in helping others.

For students in the area, volunteering can help build confidence and support career development with different learning opportunities. The service already has a number of student volunteers supporting people on issues such as benefit applications, housing issues and employment problems.

Louise Buckingham, Chief Officer at Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire said:

“Now more than ever, you can really make a difference by volunteering with Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire. Our frontline advisers are helping huge numbers with their energy bills, budgeting and debts, and sadly we expect this to only continue.”

“As well as helping the local community, we know people who volunteer their time get a lot back. Whether it’s working as a team, learning new skills or campaigning on issues close to your heart, there are many fulfilling opportunities available.

“We’ll give you all the training you need and would love to hear from you.”