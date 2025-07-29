Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire celebrates after receiving £19,985 of National Lottery funding

Local charity, Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire is celebrating after receiving nearly £20,000 of National Lottery funding to support its work within the community. The charity will use the money to provide an advice service within the Sleaford Community Grocers on a Tuesday and Thursday each week.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire provides free, confidential, independent and impartial advice to all residents in the areas of North Kesteven and the Borough of Boston. Their aim is to help everyone to find a way forward, no matter what problem they face.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see an adviser based within the Sleaford Community Grocers two days per week between 9.30a.m and 4.00p.m. Customers can access support from the adviser on a drop in basis or pre-book appointments at the Grocers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Buckingham, CEO at Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire says “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to expand our outreach locations and help more members of our community. This work is extremely important, especially with the increasing cost of living and the associated pressures.”

Advice in action

A client who received advice at the Community Grocers says “I’m very happy with all the advice given at the Sleaford grocers. Thank you, thank you, thank you for all the advice, assistance, reassurance, guidance and practical help they have given me.

Without having Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire in my corner, I would have given up months ago but their knowledge and reassurance gave me the determination to see it through to the positive conclusion.”

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

The team celebrates!

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year (2023/24) The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£686.3 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK, supporting over 13,700 projects to turn their great ideas into reality.

To find out more visit TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

If you would like to support Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire and the amazing work that they do for our community, please visit their ‘donate page’ on their website: Donate