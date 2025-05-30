Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire celebrates its volunteers and is on the lookout for new recruits

As part of Volunteers’ Week from June 2 to 8, Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire is taking the time to highlight the incredible work its volunteers do. And, thank them for their exceptional contribution to the charity and community at large.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the last year, Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire has helped 5482 people with 39,691 problems, including debt advice, housing, benefits and energy issues. It can only be possible to do this work thanks to its 26 strong team of trained volunteers, working alongside paid staff.

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire volunteers come from all walks of life and choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. They include students; people getting back into work after career breaks; people with part-time jobs; carers; and people who’ve retired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers are often looking to gain valuable experience or to use their existing skills in new ways. Many want to have an impact in their community and find a sense of purpose in helping others.

Advice in Sleaford Community Grocers

Research by national Citizens Advice found that 9 in 10 volunteers say that volunteering at Citizens Advice services across England and Wales have given them a sense of purpose while 42% say their confidence and mental health is boosted.

Tracy, Generalist Adviser at Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire has volunteered for the past four years. They said:

“I became a volunteer as I wanted to increase my confidence, meet new people and gain new skills. The best thing about volunteering with Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire is the joy of being able to give back to society by helping to address people's issues. I would definitely recommend volunteering - there is always something new to learn”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire is looking for new volunteers to join and help make a difference to the people of Boston Borough and North Kesteven, as the rising cost of living continues to push up demand for its services.

Advice in the Boston office

As well as volunteers who offer advice to people in person, online or over the phone, there are opportunities for people to use their expertise in a variety of areas on a flexible basis. These include supporting the charity with financial or marketing needs or providing administrative or IT support.

Louise Buckingham Chief Executive Officer at Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire said: “We’re forever grateful to our wonderful team of volunteers who willingly give up their time and skills to ensure people in Boston Borough and North Kesteven can get the support they need.

Now more than ever, this support makes a huge difference to the growing number of people needing help with their energy bills, budgeting and debts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering not only gives back to your local community, we know people who volunteer their time get a lot in return. Whether it’s working as a team, learning new skills or campaigning on issues close to your heart, there are many fulfilling opportunities available.”

Previous research by Citizens Advice revealed the value of its volunteers equated to £100 million in the last year across England and Wales. This includes the value of volunteering hours as well as the wider positive impact volunteering has on the economy and the NHS.

The charity’s report, ‘Value in Volunteering’, highlighted the important contribution its 10,000 strong volunteers have made across its network of more than 240 independent local Citizens Advice services across England and Wales.

To find out more and apply, visit: camidlincs.org.uk or contact [email protected]