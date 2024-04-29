Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire is supported by the National Lottery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local charity, Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire, is celebrating after being awarded almost £20,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work within the community. The charity will use the money to provide an advice service within the Sleaford Community Grocers on a Tuesday and Thursday each week.

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire provides free, confidential, independent and impartial advice to all residents in the areas of North Kesteven and the Borough of Boston. Their aim is to help everyone to find a way forward, no matter what problem they face.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see an adviser based within the Sleaford Community Grocers two days per week between 9.30a.m and 4.00p.m. Customers can access support from the adviser on a drop in basis.

The team celebrating the award of funding to allow the Sleaford Grocers project to continue

Louise Buckingham, CEO at Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire says: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to expand our outreach locations and help more members of our community. This work is extremely important, especially with the increasing cost of living and the associated pressures.”

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its new strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities.