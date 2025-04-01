Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire needs your help

Citizens Advice volunteer

Staff and volunteers are running in the Boston Marathon to raise vital funds for the local charity.

We’re thrilled to announce that three of our team members will be taking on the challenge of running in the Boston Marathon – all in support of Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire (CAML).

Every pound raised will go directly towards helping those most in need in our local community.

Every day Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire provides free, impartial and confidential advice to people facing financial struggles, housing issues, employment challenges and so much more. However, as a charity, we rely heavily on fundraising and donations to continue offering these vital services. That’s why we’re lacing up our running shoes and hitting the road – to raise funds that will directly support people in our community.

Advice in action

During 2024 we assisted 5577 clients with 36,005 issues and we believe that the number of clients requiring our assistance will continue to increase into the next year. Many of our clients are struggling to pay for basic necessities and have found themselves with a deficit budget as their income does not cover household bills and essential spending. Many of our clients have nowhere else to go for advice. Without our support they will fall further behind with essential payments resulting in destitution. This is why our service is so important at this critical time.

Please support Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire by donating whatever you can – every pound makes a difference!

In order to make a donation, please take a look at our ‘go fund me’ page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/running-to-help-citizens-advice-mid-lincolnshire

Your donation can help us:

Telephone advice

Provide emergency support to those struggling with debt, benefits and legal issues

Offer face-to-face, phone and digital advice to reach even more people in need.

Continue advocating for fairness on behalf of our clients through our research and campaigns work.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing our 'go fund me' page with friends, family and colleagues would mean the world to us.

Thank you so much for your support – it will help us continue to make a real difference to people’s lives.